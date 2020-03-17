University of Mary announces final day of in-person classes for semester

The University of Mary will officially transition to all online instruction.



A letter was sent to all students, faculty, and staff by Monsignor James Shea, the university’s president, notifying them that Tuesday, March 17 will be the final day of in-person classes for the semester.



Monsignor Shea stated the remainder of the week will be reserved for travel and to allow faculty the chance to transition all of their classes to a fully online format for the rest of the term.



Classes will begin in the online format on Monday, March 23rd.

The last day of the term will be April 23.



Monsignor Shea stated the university is anticipating the possibility that travel between states may soon be restricted, and they wanted to ensure students have the opportunity to return home if they wish.