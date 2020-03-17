Live Now
First District Health Unit news conference on COVID-19

University of Mary announces final day of in-person classes for semester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The University of Mary will officially transition to all online instruction.

A letter was sent to all students, faculty, and staff by Monsignor James Shea, the university’s president, notifying them that Tuesday, March 17 will be the final day of in-person classes for the semester.

Monsignor Shea stated the remainder of the week will be reserved for travel and to allow faculty the chance to transition all of their classes to a fully online format for the rest of the term.

Classes will begin in the online format on Monday, March 23rd.
The last day of the term will be April 23.

Monsignor Shea stated the university is anticipating the possibility that travel between states may soon be restricted, and they wanted to ensure students have the opportunity to return home if they wish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"

Mike Seminary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Seminary"

Working Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working Out"

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"

PARKS AND RECS

Thumbnail for the video titled "PARKS AND RECS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge