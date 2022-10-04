BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The University of Mary hosted a ribbon cutting in dedication to the new Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences.

The newly named Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences includes an array of academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels in nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and more.

The university decided to name its School of Health and Sciences after modern-day saint Gianna Beretta Molla.

When Gianna was pregnant with her fourth child, she developed a life-threatening complication.

To reduce the risk to her life, doctors recommended that she have an abortion, but Gianna refused.

She gave birth to a daughter, Gianna Emanuela, on April 21, 1962, and died seven days later.

“A woman who serves a god like that, that in the moment of her mortal anguish and suffering losing her life while holding in her arms her newly born daughter, that’s a person we need working for us, protecting us, and praying for us in heaven,” said Monsignor James Shea, University of Mary President.

Dr. Gianna Emanuela Molla, Gianna’s daughter, traveled to North Dakota for the ribbon ceremony to honor her mother.