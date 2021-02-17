University of Mary kicks off Lent with modified Ash Wednesday Mass

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent and 40 days before Easter.

But this year amid the pandemic, the tradition of wearing ashes on the forehead is being modified.

Students and churchgoers filled University of Mary’s Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel to receive ashes made from the burnt palms from last Palm Sunday.

In a normal year, the priest or minister would mark a cross with ashes on a person’s forehead, but due to COVID, those attending catholic churches will have ashes sprinkled on top of their head.

“Instead of looking at ourselves, which the ashes are, a reminder that we’re not the center of the universe right? It’s God who is the center of the universe and everyone else around him. So in almsgiving, we see them, because of our love for God, we love our neighbor and look for the poor and the downtrodden. And how we could better serve them this season,” shared Rev. Dominic Bouck.

The University of Mary held its first Ash Wednesday Mass back in 1959.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

