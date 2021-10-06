University of Mary students and staff participate in 8th annual Day of Service

Students and staff from the University of Mary are taking the day off school to give back to the community.

It’s the eigth annual day of service, the largest, single-day service event in the state with more than 1,000 students, staff and faculty helping organizations throughout Bismarck and Mandan.

At Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in Mandan, students put fencing around cottonwood and ash trees to protect them from deer in the winter.

One student has been participating for the last four years and says the day is a good way to help others.

“It’s a way to just give back to the community and just also to help our hearts just open up to others and be able to serve,” senior Rebekah Baker said.

According to a Fort Lincoln park ranger, the group put up miles worth of fencing, protecting hundreds of trees.

“We send students out into the community to serve with their hands and their hearts, and we believe that their hands get stronger and their hearts get larger as a result of it,” University of Mary President Monsignor James Shea said.