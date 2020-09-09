University of Mary students return to school under moderate risk level

Coronavirus
University of Mary students returned to class Tuesday at a moderate risk level.

Even before the governor’s announcement last week, the university had already decided to proceed with classes at the “yellow” level based on the number of local cases.

All gatherings on campus will be limited to 75 percent capacity, take-out meals are available for those who choose to opt-out of communal dining and if social distancing isn’t possible, masks will be required.

“We also have faculties that are vulnerable. So even if you are able to physically distance we may ask you to still wear a mask,” explained Jerome Richter, the Executive Vice President for the University of Mary.

Students are attending class in person but they also have the option to remotely attend class if they so choose.

