University of Mary unveils new engineering facility

Future engineers at University of Mary have a brand new space to work in this year.

The ribbon was cut this morning on a new engineering building.
It gives students studying all styles of engineering 24-7 access to equipment and space.

Before this, classes were spread out throughout campus.

The new building will combine lecture and lab space in the same area.

We met a student who’s pretty excited about the building.

“Just having a general overall experience of that is really going to help in the field, even if we’re not working hands on we’ll at least be able to communicate with those who are manufacturing and whatnot. And just so having the wide variety of equipment here, I know it’s going to in the long run, even if we don’t realize it at the time it’s going to come in handy,” shared Peter Collart, senior engineer student at the university.

Construction on the facility began in April of last year.

