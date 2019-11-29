Unusual Black Friday Deals: A job, your life, park gear

Several North Dakota agencies are taking a creative approach to Black Friday to spread their particular messages.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is promoting this “deal” on its Facebook page: “Seatbelt worn, life saved.”

“Road conditions can change quickly this time of year!” the department posts above a photo of a pickup truck rollover on I-94 at mile marker 185.

” Slow down, buckle up. Visit NDDOT travel information map for current road conditions,” the patrol advises.

The ND travel information map, by the way, can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Job Service North Dakota asks shoppers on its Facebook page today, “Shopping for a new job on Black Friday? We can help!”

They tell visitors to visit JobsND to find new employment opportunities in the state. The link to the site is here.

And the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Facebook page urges visitors on Black Friday to “consider shopping at a North Dakota State Park near you during this holiday season.”

The post then highlights items for sale at the various state park offices such as shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, coffee mugs and more.

The post also provides links to Turtle River State ParkLake Sakakawea State ParkLewis and Clark State ParkLake Metigoshe State Park and Fort Stevenson State Park.

And, the post concludes, “All of these items would pair nicely with a 2020 annual pass, which are available onsite or via http://bit.ly/2020annualpass and valid through April 30, 2021. Great stocking stuffers for any outdoor enthusiast or state park supporter!”

