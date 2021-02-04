Unusual COVID-19 symptoms being reported

Coronavirus
Unusual symptoms continue to be reported by people infected with COVID-19.

Physicians across the country have been seeing strange manifestations, such as swollen toes, enlarged tongues and skin rashes.

Dr. Noe Mateo, Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist, says he has seen a wide range of symptoms.

He tells us one of the most unusual COVID-related issues he’s come across has to do with brain function.

“A few patients of mine were really very descriptive about how they were having trouble with how well they can think. We’re talking about folks who have typically relied on a lot of cognitive function, high-level executive function. That was one of those early unusual findings I’ve heard about,” said Mateo.

Mateo encourages anyone experiencing an unusual symptom after getting a positive diagnosis to contact their doctor so it doesn’t go unreported.

