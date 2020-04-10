Unusual Time to Retire for Teachers

The end of the spring semester is a time for new journeys to begin. 8th graders move on to high school, seniors go off to college, but they’re not the only ones leaving school for something new.

In the coming weeks, many teachers will be getting ready to call it a career. But thanks to the coronavirus, this year’s retiree’s are having to do things a little differently. Most k-12 teachers certainly aren’t used to holding online classes on a daily basis. And it’s likely that some will end their careers that way.

“The one thing I think thats different about it is we don’t get to connect with the kids you know? Face to face and we don’t get to see them, that’s the biggest thing,” Horizon Middle School teacher Scott Gefroh said.

Leaving a lasting impact on others is what teachers strive to do day in and day out. And most of them envisioned their final days to play out a little bit differently.

“I expected to you know, give my inspirational speech to the students that last week or so and say goodbye to my colleagues and clean out my room and just you know do a lot, and help prepare the new teachers coming in. You know I expected a lot of that and not this… ” Mandan High School science teacher Travis Coyle said.

And he certainly isn’t alone in his feelings.

“It’s just not for me.

Absolutely not….absolutely not,” both Scott Gefroh and his wife, Mandan Middle School teacher Jean Dunn-Gefroh said.

But even when we try to put the spotlight on the teachers, they find a way to turn it back to their students.

“I often think of the seniors of this year and all the things they’re missing out on, my heart goes out to them. Not to mention the 8th graders that are moving on the be a freshman, the 5th graders who are going to be in middle school. It’s just diseartening for everybody,” Dunn-Gefroh said.

There’s been many strange days for our local teachers who continue to find ways to enlighten students, even over the computer.