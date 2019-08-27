Upcoming events for Dakota Hope Clinic

Dakota Hope Clinic is a charitable Christian outreach ministry formed to provide care, support, and education related to sexual health, pregnancy, and childbirth in our region.

Not only does the clinic help in the days or months leading up to childbirth, but they can also help in many ways for three years after.



As a non-profit, it relies on its generous donors to keep the doors open and services available.

One of the biggest fundraisers, the annual banquet, is coming up on September 16.



Just register by Sept. 2 to reserve your spot.



Starting later this month will be the fall session for Discover Peace, a series of meetings to help and support women find solace in life after abortion.

Click here to view both events and register or call the clinic at 852-4673