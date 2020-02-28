Upcoming Magic City Equality events, big and small, to spread awareness and education

Local News

Magic City Equality was established to provide a support network for the LGBTQ plus community.

The group has established Youth Outreach and Upreach and TransAction communities, which are sub-support groups that are more specific to youth or people that are transitioning.

An educational opportunity for youth and families is coming up this weekend.

It’s called ‘Pride in Primary Care,’ and will host a discussion led by a family medicine doctor who specializes in healthcare for teens in the LGBTQ plus community, including those that may be transitioning.

The goal is to have questions or concerns addressed and to lead families to the right resources.

“Our message is not just for education and events, but to share equality overall,” said Jorden Laducer, treasurer for Magic City Equality. “To show that just because you think that we are different, we are not. I mean, it’s human nature in a sense. We want to make sure that everyone is welcome and that this is a space of love.”

This is just one of the monthly educational events that Magic City Equality hosts.

The group also has a big drag show – that’s for ALL ages – coming up next weekend on March 7. Click here for the details. Larger events like this one help bring in the funds to pay for smaller events like educational sessions.

