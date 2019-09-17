Upcycled belts turned into custom cuffs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

These unique cuffs are known to bring freedom…

Thecuffchic is a specialty design jewelry company that custom makes cuffs… a bracelet with a hand-stamped message on it for inspiration.

Mandan local, Mary Tooke created Thecuffchic after her father passed away. She saved his belt, made a cuff out of it as something to remember him by, then it grew from there.

Friends wanted her to start making them custom pieces too. She uses old belts, metal shapes, and jewels to build her bracelets.

What’s so special about them? For each piece made she told us emotional healing takes place, not only for her customers but for herself as well.

“My business is a reflection of how I live my life, and I wear my heart on my sleeve and I think a lot of my own personal growth … it comes out in my designs. Even when I am creating for you or the next person, it’s helping me at the same time,” said Mary Tooke/Owner of Thecuffchic.

Right now Mary’s not currently doing any vendor shows but you can find some of her cuffs on her Etsy site here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Pheasant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasant"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19"

Doug Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Schirado"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Electronic Pulltabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pulltabs"

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Pregnancy/Aspirin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy/Aspirin"

Minot State University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State University"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"

Crash Involving Mandan Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Involving Mandan Officer"

Capitol Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capitol Upgrades"

Mandan Traffic Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Traffic Lights"

Blooming Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blooming Fall"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss