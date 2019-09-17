Upcycled belts turned into custom cuffs

These unique cuffs are known to bring freedom…

Thecuffchic is a specialty design jewelry company that custom makes cuffs… a bracelet with a hand-stamped message on it for inspiration.



Mandan local, Mary Tooke created Thecuffchic after her father passed away. She saved his belt, made a cuff out of it as something to remember him by, then it grew from there.

Friends wanted her to start making them custom pieces too. She uses old belts, metal shapes, and jewels to build her bracelets.

What’s so special about them? For each piece made she told us emotional healing takes place, not only for her customers but for herself as well.





















“My business is a reflection of how I live my life, and I wear my heart on my sleeve and I think a lot of my own personal growth … it comes out in my designs. Even when I am creating for you or the next person, it’s helping me at the same time,” said Mary Tooke/Owner of Thecuffchic.

Right now Mary’s not currently doing any vendor shows but you can find some of her cuffs on her Etsy site here.