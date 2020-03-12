UPDATE: 4 arrested in connection with Mandan stabbing

UPDATE: Mandan Police have arrested 4 people in connection with a stabbing that took place around noon Thursday.

A 16-year-old male was arrested for conspiracy to commit attempted murder and terrorizing. He is currently being held at the Youth Correctional Center.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for attempted murder.

A 36-year -old male was arrested for conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

A woman was arrested for hindering law enforcement.

The three adults are being held at the Burleigh/Morton Detention Center.

All four are from the Bismarck-Mandan area. Formal charges are pending against all the suspects.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing around noon and found a man with multiple stab wounds at a residence in a Mandan mobile home park. He was taken to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.