UPDATE: Bismarck Man Found Dead at the Scene of a Structure Fire

A 42-year-old Bismarck man is dead following a structure fire at 4900 43rd Avenue NE Thursday night.

According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the deceased man, Chad Entzel was found in his home. He was the only person in the residence at the time of the fire.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department with the help of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Entzel’s body was taken to a Medical Examiner to conduct an autopsy.

The Bismarck Fire Department was the first called to the scene around 5:00 p.m. Bismarck Rural Fire Department followed soon after.

According to Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Michael Voigt, firefighters were on scene for six to seven hours.

The Chief says the cause of the fire is still very much under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation of the fire.

Bismarck Police, Metro Area Ambulance, and Crisis Care Chaplaincy were also on scene.

BCSD says they completed their search at the scene somewhere between 3 and 4 a.m. Friday morning. 43rd Avenue was no longer blocked off at that point.

