UPDATE: Dock Dogs World Championship

One month ago, we introduced you to Bentley. He’s the very good boy who was headed to compete in the Dock Dogs World Championship.

Bentley and his owners arrived on Oct. 22 and spent four days competing against 57 other teams. His average after four days was 20′ 2″, and that placed him 28th.

They were nominated for the most improved team of the year award. The top six competitors would move on to the finals. And although they didn’t place in the top six this year, they’re hopeful for the future.

“At the event he did great. I think by the time next year comes around, I think we’ll be right back in there competing for one of those medals,” said Brody Wolff, Bentley’s owner.

Brody and Kayla Wolff won an invitation to next year’s competition in a silent auction. They have two other goldens that also compete, Bailey and Boston, and they’re hoping to have all three competing at World Championship next year.

