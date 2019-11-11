UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Williston

Two people were shot in Williston overnight. Authorities said they’ve arrested a suspect.

Late Sunday night, authorities were called to an alley between Cash Wise and Highland Manor Apartments after report of gunshots.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male who was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Monday morning and is being held on possible murder charges.

A blood-stained circle is where 19-year-old Matthew York of Williston died in the arms of a resident who lives here. The other victim, 19-year-old Parker Haider, was injured.

One resident who lives in the Highland Manor apartments said she isn’t surprised by this.

“You know, to be honest, it’s just kind of like what happens in Williston now, so I really didn’t think anything of it,” said Carissa Bronson, resident.

“I didn’t think it was a shooting because I didn’t hear any guns or anything. But yeah, it’s just kind of, I guess what happens here now.”

She and another resident didn’t go outside because they were scared.

“I didn’t know what it was. It was just like, ‘Bow, bow.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow what’s going on?'” said Q Patterson, resident.

“And then I was sitting in the backroom and just seen all the police cars and stuff and then found out that it happened right behind my truck.”

Because it is Veteran’s Day, the 17-year-old has not been officially charged but is expected to be tomorrow.