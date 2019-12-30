UPDATE: Here’s What We Know About the Fire at MAFB Saturday Evening

We have been following the fire at the Minot Air Force Base since it broke out yesterday evening.

Officials are still declining calls from KX News but our Malik Wilson has been as close to the scene as possible all day, gathering the latest information.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, fire crews were still outside.

In a press release sent Saturday night, MAFB officials said the single hangar involved was used to hold overflow snow removal and transient alert equipment.

There are still no reports of injuries, and no aircraft, or any other buildings were involved.

Here’s the rest of what we know:

In a social media post on Satuday night, the Minot Air Force Base said the fire broke out on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

It involved one hangar, building 733, that is used for equipment storage.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

And as of 11:39 p.m. Saturday, the fire was still ongoing. Minot Air Force Base officials expected it to be completely extinguished within the hour, but we were unable to confirm that.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, roads were closed on base, and people were not being allowed on. Again, officials are not returning calls or emails, to let us know if the base was re-opened.