Update: Jack Rabbit Road Construction

We recently told you about a major road project going on the turtle mountain reservation but plans may have changed.

Known as Jack Rabbit Road, the 15-mile long stretch connects Dunseith and Belcourt.

Construction has started, but Chairman Azure says they won’t pave the road until next spring.

The three phase project will replace the the concrete road with asphalt over the next three years. We spoke with him about the detour in the original plan.

“Anybody that lives in North Dakota knows our negative 50 weather. It doesn’t matter how many compaction tests we do on our roads, mother nature will still push that frost down and we can’t control the frost coming up.” he says.

Azure says pushing things back a few months will save the longevity of the road.