UPDATE: Lyle Hogue wins 60 and over bull riding title at NSPRA World Championship

Lyle Hogue, 62, won the bull riding category for 60 and over at the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association (NSPRA) World Championship.

Earlier this month, we shared Hogue’s journey to the NSPRA World Championship in Oklahoma, and now the results are in.

Hogue won first in his division of 60 and over among three finalists.

Lyle Hogue (right)

Born and raised in Wilton, Hogue has been participating in rodeos on-and-off since he was a kid. But when he turned 50, he went back to it.

A year later, he joined the NSPRA and was the only North Dakota native riding in the NSPRA this year.

Hogue’s NSPRA World Champion belt buckle

As a prize for his win, Hogue was given a saddle and a belt buckle.