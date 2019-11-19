UPDATE: Lyle Hogue wins 60 and over bull riding title at NSPRA World Championship

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lyle Hogue, 62, won the bull riding category for 60 and over at the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association (NSPRA) World Championship.

Earlier this month, we shared Hogue’s journey to the NSPRA World Championship in Oklahoma, and now the results are in.

Hogue won first in his division of 60 and over among three finalists.

Lyle Hogue (right)

Born and raised in Wilton, Hogue has been participating in rodeos on-and-off since he was a kid. But when he turned 50, he went back to it.

A year later, he joined the NSPRA and was the only North Dakota native riding in the NSPRA this year.

Hogue’s NSPRA World Champion belt buckle

As a prize for his win, Hogue was given a saddle and a belt buckle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19"

Antibiotic Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antibiotic Awareness Week"

Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow"

Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball"

DSU vs U-Mary

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU vs U-Mary"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

Dickinson Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volleyball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Harvey Growth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Growth"

DOT Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Report"

Peer Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer Support"

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"

Construction Confusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction Confusion"

Airmed Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmed Memorial"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Seasonal Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Workers"

Burlington Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Bridge"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge