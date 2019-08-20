UPDATE: No Foul Play Suspected in Body Found at DSU Campus

Local authorities say their investigating detectives found no obvious signs of foul play regarding the body found at Dickinson State University.

According to Dickinson Police around 4:30 p.m. Monday the body of a 46-year-old woman was found in an evergreen tree row on the south end of DSU’s practice fields, just off of 13th Avenue West.

The cause of death has not been confirmed however authorities say evidence around the body suggest her death was likely self-determined by the victim.

An autopsy has been requested.