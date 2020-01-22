Update on Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project

We’re learning about an update in the Mouse River Enhancement Flood Protection project.

At Tuesday’s Minot City Council Meeting, a representative from Houston Engineering, the company designing the North phase of the 3rd Street area, gave an update on the billion-dollar project.

Previously, a plan was introduced requiring reconstruction to the 3rd Street viaduct as well as raising rail lines in certain areas.

That project would cost $129 million with $2 million coming from BNSF and $19 million coming from federal funding. The new proposed option would cost $75 million and require the acquisition of 15 homes and seven businesses.

No decision was made tonight, as the council decided to allow a public hearing set for Feb. 10 at Roosevelt Elementary.

We will continue to keep you updated.