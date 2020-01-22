Update on Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re learning about an update in the Mouse River Enhancement Flood Protection project.

At Tuesday’s Minot City Council Meeting, a representative from Houston Engineering, the company designing the North phase of the 3rd Street area, gave an update on the billion-dollar project.

Previously, a plan was introduced requiring reconstruction to the 3rd Street viaduct as well as raising rail lines in certain areas.

That project would cost $129 million with $2 million coming from BNSF and $19 million coming from federal funding. The new proposed option would cost $75 million and require the acquisition of 15 homes and seven businesses.

No decision was made tonight, as the council decided to allow a public hearing set for Feb. 10 at Roosevelt Elementary.

We will continue to keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co"

Democratic Early Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Early Voting"

Hazelton School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazelton School Week"

New Voting Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Voting Equipment"

Ambulance Supervisor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Supervisor"

HS Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Dance"

KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Snowmobiling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobiling"

New Garrison Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Garrison Police Chief"

October Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "October Grant"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"

College Basketball 1.20.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.20.20"

Hailey Quam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hailey Quam"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Local Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Heroes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge