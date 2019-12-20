Update on Sloulin Field International Airport

WILLISTON — Though the new XWA International Airport in Williston has been open since October, the old airport, Sloulin Field, hasn’t been forgotten.

For the last five years, city officials have partnered with re-developers in Arizona wanting to make the most out of that land. With bids coming from commercial companies, retail companies and real estate to take over the airfield, the Williston’s Economic Development executive director said there’s a lot of work to be done before a final decision can be made.

“So, first and foremost, we’re working with deed restrictions that are put on that property by the FAA that has to be met before that property is released. So that is under process right now and we’re working with the FAA on that to get everything to a satisfactory level so the property can be released to the city,” said Shawn Wenko, executive director of Williston Economic Development Office.

Wenko said 2020 could see positive steps toward re-developing the airfield.