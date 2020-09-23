Update on the Burlington Levee Project

Construction is underway in Burlington as crews improve the flood protection in that area.

Work to improve drainage and install a new pump station has already begun, just south of Colton Avenue. Now another roadway will be removed and realigned slightly to the west to allow room for the leavee to be built. We spoke to one person who says the construction may take awhile.

“The contractors are at the stage now where they are going to start working on Cherry Street in Burlington. It’s a residential street, and the intent is to get that roadway closed down, and it will probably closed for three months,” said Ryan Ackerman, administrator for Souris River Joint Board.

Residents will have access to Elm, Willow and Plum Streets. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in September of next year.