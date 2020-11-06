UPDATE: Police – Fargo man, Nathanael Benton, sought in shooting that wounded two Wisconsin police officers at traffic stop has been arrested

This undated photo provided by the Fargo Police Department shows Nathanael Benton. Police said Benton is suspected in a shooting that left two officers wounded in Delafield, Wisc., early Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Benton is wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota and remains at large. (Fargo Police Department via AP)

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin and who is wanted in North Dakota for an attempted murder has been arrested following a large-scale manhunt. Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl says the man was arrested without resistance in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot early Friday in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee. Police earlier identified him as 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, wanted in Fargo for a shooting. Law enforcement officers had been looking for the suspect for about nine hours after he fled from the shooting about 1:40 a.m. outside the Holiday Inn, which is less than a mile from where he was arrested.

