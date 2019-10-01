UPDATE: Proposed Gathering Space

MINOT — We have been keeping you updated on a proposed site for a gathering space in Minot.

Yesterday was the deadline to have the site secured for the space, but some property owners could not reach an agreement with the city on what their business or land was worth.

Today a public meeting was held to come up with a recommendation for the city council whether they should move on to the next site, or continue negotiations with the first proposed location for the space.

“If you start looking back on timelines, and it was discussed in this committee meeting, this really needs to be, this project needs to have everything in place to be able to be under construction at the beginning of the 2021 construction season,” said John Zakian, resilience program manager for City of Minot.

In an unanimous vote, the committee did recommend that the council move forward with a different location for the gathering space. Council members will discuss the matter at the Oct. 7 meeting.