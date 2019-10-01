UPDATE: Proposed Gathering Space

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEB downtown gathering space_1515544287001.jpg.jpg

MINOT — We have been keeping you updated on a proposed site for a gathering space in Minot.

Yesterday was the deadline to have the site secured for the space, but some property owners could not reach an agreement with the city on what their business or land was worth.

Today a public meeting was held to come up with a recommendation for the city council whether they should move on to the next site, or continue negotiations with the first proposed location for the space.

“If you start looking back on timelines, and it was discussed in this committee meeting, this really needs to be, this project needs to have everything in place to be able to be under construction at the beginning of the 2021 construction season,” said John Zakian, resilience program manager for City of Minot.

In an unanimous vote, the committee did recommend that the council move forward with a different location for the gathering space. Council members will discuss the matter at the Oct. 7 meeting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

Class A Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls Golf"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Deer Crossing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Crossing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1"

Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way"

Williston Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Stabbing"

Rain and Worms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain and Worms"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"

Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss