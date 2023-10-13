ARNEGARD, N.D. (KXNET) — On October 3, Caliber Midstream notified the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) of a produced spill but noticed the amount was incorrect.

According to a news release, the original estimation of the pipeline malfunction was 100 barrels, or 4,200 gallons, that impacted the waters in a Cherry Creek tributary and range land.

The number has since been updated to 1,446 barrels or 60,732 gallons.

NDDEQ personnel are continuing to work with the responsible party on cleanup, monitoring investigation, and remediation.