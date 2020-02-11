Update to Minot Public Schools’ lunch policy has some parents concerned

A recent letter to the editor of Minot’s newspaper has kickstarted a discussion about lunch money. Specifically, the consequences that students might face if they can’t pay their debt.

“I’m a father of four and I know what it’s like to be a child,” Deven Mantz said. “We were all children one day.”

Mantz has some problems with Minot Public Schools’ lunch policy. There are a few newer policy points that were recommended to MPS by the state school board.

One that isn’t new, but has parents are talking, is offering students an “alternate meal” when they’ve racked up $15 in debt on their account.

They’re given the choice between a PB&J or cheese sandwich with a carton of milk. The school district said it works to make sure those “alternate meals” are given discreetly.

“Brought to their classrooms so it looks like when the student comes down to the cafeteria that they brought their lunch from home,” said Ivy Thorson, nutrition services director.

Those alternate meals cost $1.50 apiece. So far, there has never been a case of a student receiving an alternate meal for more than three or four days.

Last month, 103,649 typical lunches were served and only 18 alternate meals.

“No student can work through their day when they’re hungry, so we never want to deny them a meal,” Thorson said.

Mantz thinks an alternate meal isn’t enough.

“I think every kid should have a hot lunch no matter what,” Mantz said.

But other parents an alternate meal is enough.

“I believe that it’s a parent’s responsibility to pay for the lunches,” said Ashley Bitz, mother.

“It’s important to make sure that the kids are getting something but also not getting a ‘bad rap’ about getting a lunch that, they don’t’ want to discriminate against them,” said Tom Mickelson, father. “It’s good that they’re making it very discreet by giving them it.”

Other updates to the lunch policy have some parents’ eyebrows raised. One said the school can exclude students from participating in fee-based activities because of their lunch debt.

“I don’t think these kids, again, should be left out of different activities because of their inability to pay. It’s not their fault,” Mantz said.

The school district also reserves the right to refer parents’ lunch debt to collections if it isn’t paid within 15 days, and if parents continue to rack up debt, the district can report that the child is being neglected or abused.

“There are caveats in there that talk about social services and they talk about debt collectors, that’s never our goal,” said Mark Vollmer, superintendent. “Our goal is to make sure that we are doing right by our families and we will continue to do that.”

In fact, Vollmer said MPS has never referred a family to collections over lunch money, nor have they ever excluded a student from activities because of lunch debt.

That leaves parents like Mantz asking this:

“If they’re not doing it, then why have it in the policy in the first place?” Mantz said.

Grand Forks and Fargo changed their school lunch policies after similar backlash from parents.

Superintendent Vollmer said parents who are having trouble paying for kids’ meals should start a conversation with the school and apply for the National School Lunch Program, which provides free and reduced-cost lunches for families who qualify.

If you have any questions about the lunch policy, contact Thorson at 701-857-4434 or ivy.thorson@minot.k12.nd.us