Update to the on-going Minot flood protection project

We have an update on the on-going flood protection project in Minot.

The project engineer updated Ward County Commissioners earlier Tuesday about the project’s progress.

He says the flood wall structure that is on the south side of 4th Ave. NW will be complete by August, and that 4th Ave. will be repaved and open to traffic by November.

The Broadway Pump Station across from Sammy’s Pizza will be operating by November and is expected to be fully completed by June 2021.

The second phase near 16th Street SW is expected to be done by September.

“First of all, we recognize that we can’t spend what isn’t collected in terms of oil revenues. So, we’re planning for a 40 percent cut to our budget for the current biennium. That amounts to about $33 million. And essentially how we’re going to do it is we’re going to defer the construction of two phases of the project into the next biennium,” said Ryan Ackerman, Souris River Joint Board Administration.

One of those phases is the construction of the northeast tieback in Minot, which is east of the 3rd Street bridge along Railway Ave.