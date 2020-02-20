Updated 2019 Crash Report

We now know just how many people in North Dakota lost their lives in car accidents last year: 100.

Earlier this year, the North Dakota Department of Transportation released a preliminary report which said that there were 98 fatalities across the state due to car crashes.

The official number is a bit higher. Two more deaths were found to be caused by accidents.

The final report also said 47 percent of those who died were not wearing their seat belts, and 42 percent of deaths were caused by someone who was intoxicated.

“I think the most important thing is 82 percent of our fatalities in 2019 were North Dakota residents. So those are your coworkers, your friends, your family, your teachers. And these are real people. And the only thing we can do to eliminate these fatalities is take personal responsibility,” shared the NDDOT Safety Public Information Manager Lauren Bjork.

The number of vehicle fatalities in 2019 is down from 2018, when 105 people died in crashes.

