MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot is working to make downtown streets safer by converting three intersections to four-way stops.

The engineering department recommended the changes based on an evaluation of the current 16 intersections downtown.

The three intersections are at First Main Street on First and Third Avenue, and on First Street and Second Avenue Southeast.

The stops currently have an obstructed view and are sometimes mistaken for all-way stops due to busy traffic.

Engineers believe adding the four-way stops will help traffic flow and keep downtown drivers safer.

“Those downtown intersections are very busy. There’s a lot going on in your field of view. And it’s not clear who is supposed to stop and who is not supposed to stop. And putting the signs up that say which direction does or doesn’t stop and then moving to four-way stops, which will I think would improve things,” said Stephan Podrygula, a Minot City council member.

There are more plans for downtown Minot intersections that will be addressed at future City Council meetings.