MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Justin McDermott, the man charged in the deadly shooting that happened outside a Minot bar, is now being held on a $2 million bond at the Ward County Jail.

We now know the man who was killed is 36-year-old Kenny Javar from Minot.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday outside the Lamplighter Lounge on South 16th Street.

Minot Police say Javar had been shot several times when they showed up at the bar that night.

One person who was outside the bar when the shooting happened says McDermott brought the gun into the bar, and the two men got into an argument.

The witness also said that McDermott shot Javar twice in the body, and twice in the face.

Two other people outside the bar ran to McDermott and punched him knocking him to the ground.

The two people took the gun away from McDermott and controlled him until officers arrived.

McDermott will next appear in court on February 3, and his pre-trial conference is scheduled on April 12.