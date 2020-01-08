Updates on Trinity’s medical campus in Minot

We have new developments in the construction of Trinity’s medical campus in southwest Minot.

The healthcare provider announced this week the Missouri-based company JE Dunn is handling construction duties going forward.

The company plans to look over the work that’s been done so far in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for Trinity said there have been changes made to the multimillion-dollar project along the way.

“I’m not concerned at all about the idea that we have to tweak the process along the way. It’s a large-scale, one of the largest in this area and the city’s history. So, I don’t know that we see these kinds of things every day. Know that we’re going to get this project completed, we’re committed to it and it’ll be a great day when it happens,” said Randy Schwan,Vice President Mission Integration.

The whole project is expected to be completed as early as 2022.