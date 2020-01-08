Updates on Trinity’s medical campus in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We have new developments in the construction of Trinity’s medical campus in southwest Minot.

The healthcare provider announced this week the Missouri-based company JE Dunn is handling construction duties going forward.

The company plans to look over the work that’s been done so far in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for Trinity said there have been changes made to the multimillion-dollar project along the way.

“I’m not concerned at all about the idea that we have to tweak the process along the way. It’s a large-scale, one of the largest in this area and the city’s history. So, I don’t know that we see these kinds of things every day. Know that we’re going to get this project completed, we’re committed to it and it’ll be a great day when it happens,” said Randy Schwan,Vice President Mission Integration.

The whole project is expected to be completed as early as 2022.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge