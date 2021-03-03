Upper Missouri District Health Unit now holding COVID vaccine clinics for priority groups 1B and 1C

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is now holding vaccine clinics for those in priority groups 1B and 1C.

That includes childcare and school workers, anyone with one or more high-risk medical conditions, essential workers and those classified in previous priority groups.

Clinics will be held next Thursday and Friday in Crosby, Stanley, Watford City and Williston.

The clinic manager tells us they have 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer and she says they continue to encourage people to get the vaccine.

“Well, hopefully, we can reach a point where maybe masks aren’t necessary and we can do more travel and keep people healthy. That’s why vaccines of any sort are actually needed,” Kathy Stenson said.

For information on registration and priority groups, click here.