Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Upper Missouri District Health Unit now holding COVID vaccine clinics for priority groups 1B and 1C

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is now holding vaccine clinics for those in priority groups 1B and 1C.

That includes childcare and school workers, anyone with one or more high-risk medical conditions, essential workers and those classified in previous priority groups.

Clinics will be held next Thursday and Friday in Crosby, Stanley, Watford City and Williston.

The clinic manager tells us they have 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer and she says they continue to encourage people to get the vaccine.

“Well, hopefully, we can reach a point where maybe masks aren’t necessary and we can do more travel and keep people healthy. That’s why vaccines of any sort are actually needed,” Kathy Stenson said.

For information on registration and priority groups, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Continued warmth with cool down in sight

WALL OF HONOR

NDC MAR 3

WDA Basketball

Behavioral Health in Williston

Sports Tournaments Good for Economy

Custer Health

Drug Bust Follow

Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2

Simons Defense

Legislature Next

YHF

Vision Zero

ATW: Kathy Aspaas

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs Velva Wrestling

ATW: Class B State Preview pt 2

ATW: Class B State Preview pt 1

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News