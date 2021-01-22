Upper Missouri Health District starts new COVID-19 vaccine notification website

The Upper Missouri Health District is keeping people up to date with COVID vaccine information.

Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties all now have access to a new notification website.

The site will notify you when COVID-19 doses are available, which priority group you fall under and provide you information on how to schedule an appointment.

Those involved say the site is very easy to use and will keep you informed as best as possible.

“Since it is a little bit different from other vaccinations and that it’s being ruled out with these priority groups, we wanted to just be able to provide a way for people to know when the vaccine is ready for them,” Williams County Communications and Research Analyst, Lindsey Harriman said.

