Uptick in summer school anticipated due to pandemic learning loss

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s Senate passed a bill Wednesday expanding access to summer school, in anticipation of more students having fallen behind in the classroom.

House Bill 1436 removes the requirement that students in kindergarten through fourth grade be considered remedial in math and reading to attend summer school.

Under the assumption that there will be a higher demand this year because of learning loss caused by COVID-19, the Department of Public Instruction estimates a 5 percent increase in participation.
That would cost school districts an extra $1.3 million.

“Due to the pandemic, many students need a catch-up program. These changes will allow those students to attend summer school to receive instruction and the districts to receive payments for those students,” Sen. Jay Elkin said.

The bill passed by a vote of 44 to 3, and will head to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Mark Hanson

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Rolla Family

Dangerous Weapons

Business Reg Vote

Fair Tickets

Accidental Shootings

Weekend dive turns into shark encounter on Kauai

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Wednesday's Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns

Road to Recovery Payton Binder

NDC MAR 31

High School Track

Dickinson Baseball

Girls wrestling sanctioned in North Dakota

RW: Shelly Weppler

TR 4 Heart and Soul Egg Hunt

Sanford Now Offering Vax for 16+

KX Convo: Dr. Mike Bitz

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News