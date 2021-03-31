Uptick in summer school anticipated due to pandemic learning loss

North Dakota’s Senate passed a bill Wednesday expanding access to summer school, in anticipation of more students having fallen behind in the classroom.

House Bill 1436 removes the requirement that students in kindergarten through fourth grade be considered remedial in math and reading to attend summer school.

Under the assumption that there will be a higher demand this year because of learning loss caused by COVID-19, the Department of Public Instruction estimates a 5 percent increase in participation.

That would cost school districts an extra $1.3 million.

“Due to the pandemic, many students need a catch-up program. These changes will allow those students to attend summer school to receive instruction and the districts to receive payments for those students,” Sen. Jay Elkin said.

The bill passed by a vote of 44 to 3, and will head to the governor’s desk.