Urban farmer uses plants to be happy and healthy

The mere sight of an indoor plant can reduce stress. A study out of the University of Hyogo in Awaji, Japan, shows the stress-reducing benefits to office workers that even a small plant situated within easy viewing can impart.

For one North Dakota woman, her office is her home and her home is covered in plants.

She grows everything from lettuce to lavender. It started about 10 years ago when Kristen Maitland’s middle son was diagnosed with a digestive disorder that made her look into natural foods.

Maitland knew she needed to change the way she and her family ate in order to help her son. The interest in the healing properties of herbs and plants grew when she took a master gardening class through the NDSU Extension Service and began producing her own microgreens, plants, herbs and vegetables.

This is Gabby June, who June Bug Farms is named after.

She found a home that had a greenhouse attached, bought it and that’s how June Bug Farms was created. She now owns an urban farm in the middle of Bismarck.

Maitland says being around plants and working with them help ease her stress even while she sleeps. She suggests having specific plants in your room such as snake plants. They emit oxygen only at night. This helps you have a better night’s rest which, in turn, improves mood and overall wellness.

Maitland said her growing season is starting in a few weeks. She grows microgreens and herbs and does a lot of canning and preserving year-round. She will look into attending farmers’ markets in the future.

She encourages people to grow their own plants, veggies and herbs because it’s not that hard.

Whether it’s for cooking, sleeping or breathing better, Maitland says having plants close by making it easier for healthy options and overall wellness.

