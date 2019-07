Today is the very first day of Bismarck’s Urban Harvest this summer.

This is the 15th year for the downtown festival. There are food vendors, local arts and crafts as well as local music and entertainment.

There are different vendors and food featured for the next 5 weeks.

It runs every Thursday from 11-8 in downtown Bismarck on 4th and Broadway.

For more information check out the Urban Harvest Facebook page.