BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids are getting their backpacks and school supplies ready to go, and another sign that summer is winding down is the annual Urban Harvest.

The festival is located in Bismarck and hosted on the last two Thursdays in July, and the first two in August. According to the founders, Urban Harvest is an event that showcases local talent and businesses.

And on Thursday, we met with a man who’s been with Urban Harvest since its creation nearly 20 years ago.

“They have a lot of different things going on, so it makes it really nice,” said Dwight Duke, the owner of Skyline Ranch Produce. “It’s a little bit difficult when crowded, but it’s a fun atmosphere. It’s real festive, and that’s what makes it really fun.”

If you haven’t experienced the festivities yet, there’s one more day of the Urban Harvest left.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 10, on Fourth and Broadway in downtown Bismarck.