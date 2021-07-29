Urban Harvest in full swing, downtown Bismarck street fair

If you’re in the mood for veggies and home-made crafts, Urban Harvest is in full swing.

You’ll find it going on in downtown Bismarck.



This is where, along with local musicians, entertainers and farmers all come together to share their skills with the community.



One of the organizers tells us after a year of COVID, they’re happy to bring back this unique event.

“I think it’s just really a great event for families to come to. And having it stationed here in downtown in Bismarck. I just love the way it feels with this urban setting, but such a rural nice small community feel. It’s just really nice. I love what it offers the community,” said Stacy Sturm, Vendor Coordinator for Urban Harvest.

Urban Harvest will be back again next Thursday, and wraps up for the season, on the 12th.