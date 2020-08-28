US 83 Bypass construction in Minot to begin next week

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted:
Construction work on the U.S. Highway 83 Northwest Bypass in Minot is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31.

The project will consist of installing new approach slabs on both north and southbound bridges, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. This is a multi-phase project and during phase one a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

During the project:

  • Speeds will be reduced
  • Single lane closures in both directions
  • Flaggers will be present at times

The project is expected to be complete by early November.

