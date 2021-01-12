US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose

The Trump administration has been holding back millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to guarantee that people get a second shot. Now, officials have a different plan.

They are now asking states to no longer hold onto the drug, but instead, administer it to people 65 and older and others who are at high risk.

Here in North Dakota, for every dose received, the State Health Department held back a second dose.

The Director of Nursing at First District Health Unit says now, they are giving them out as they come.

“The state had said that they are receiving approximately 10,000 doses a week, and as soon as those doses are coming in, they are getting distributed out. Facilities aren’t holding them in their fridges and freezers. They are getting them into the arms as soon as they get them,” Roxanne Vendsel.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to speak Thursday on how he hopes to speed up vaccine rollouts when he takes office.