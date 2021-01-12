Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Trump administration has been holding back millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to guarantee that people get a second shot. Now, officials have a different plan.

They are now asking states to no longer hold onto the drug, but instead, administer it to people 65 and older and others who are at high risk.

Here in North Dakota, for every dose received, the State Health Department held back a second dose.
The Director of Nursing at First District Health Unit says now, they are giving them out as they come.

“The state had said that they are receiving approximately 10,000 doses a week, and as soon as those doses are coming in, they are getting distributed out. Facilities aren’t holding them in their fridges and freezers. They are getting them into the arms as soon as they get them,” Roxanne Vendsel.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to speak Thursday on how he hopes to speed up vaccine rollouts when he takes office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

MPS, MSU

Vaccine Change

Blu on Broadway

Breastfeeding Bill

Violent Offense Bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/12/21

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/12

Tuesday: Very warm with even warmer temps to come

White Party for Tracy's Sanctuary House

White Party

NDC JAN 12

Class B Basketball

Police Calls

How Dispatch Works

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories