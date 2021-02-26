US Attorney in North Dakota stepping down

North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney, Drew Wrigley, is officially stepping down as of Sunday.

Wrigley is the only North Dakotan to be presidentially appointed twice serving under President George W. Bush and then again under President Donald Trump.

He says during this last term his office concentrated on violent crimes on the reservations, internet crimes against children and civil rights for ADA compliance.

After a combination of 10 years, he is thankful for his time as the U.S. Attorney for the state.

“I’ve been honored to lead this office and our law enforcement in civil defense, all those efforts over these 10 years. I have the most amazing group of colleagues here in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the others that we work with. And I’m going to miss these folks a lot. And no one’s going to be cheering for them more than me,” shared Wrigley.

Wrigley says he’s now going to take the time to find the right fit for his life moving forward.