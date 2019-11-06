US Offical Suspects Ambush was Targeted Attack

Local News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A US official says evidence may indicate that the nine American family members ambushed and killed in Mexico may have been targeted.

Howard Miller, the man pictured here in the black shirt, survived the attack, as did the three children with blurred faces.

The five other people seen here were killed.

According to the official, the idea that they were targeted is partly based on the nature of the attack, as well as the burning of evidence.

The official added that the family was known by the cartels.

The sister-in-law of one of the victims believes a cartel orchestrated the attack to provoke a conflict between cartels.

Family member Alex Lebaron said the victims killed include three women, four small children, and two infants

Eight children survived.

All are members of the Lebaron family, Dual Mexican and American citizens who have lived for decades in a fundamentalist Mormon community near the border.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rodeo"

SM

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM"

Marginal Eyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marginal Eyes"

Plane

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plane"

UM

Thumbnail for the video titled "UM"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Veterans Voices: James Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: James Henderson"

DQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "DQ"

Winter Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Gear"

4th Coldest

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th Coldest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

45 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "45 Years"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

GoFundMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "GoFundMe"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19"

Look at all these Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Look at all these Twins"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge