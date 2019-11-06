US Offical Suspects Ambush was Targeted Attack

A US official says evidence may indicate that the nine American family members ambushed and killed in Mexico may have been targeted.

Howard Miller, the man pictured here in the black shirt, survived the attack, as did the three children with blurred faces.

The five other people seen here were killed.

According to the official, the idea that they were targeted is partly based on the nature of the attack, as well as the burning of evidence.

The official added that the family was known by the cartels.

The sister-in-law of one of the victims believes a cartel orchestrated the attack to provoke a conflict between cartels.

Family member Alex Lebaron said the victims killed include three women, four small children, and two infants

Eight children survived.

All are members of the Lebaron family, Dual Mexican and American citizens who have lived for decades in a fundamentalist Mormon community near the border.