US Secretary of Energy visits Minot AFB to discuss nuclear forces, coal, oil and gas

A member of President Trump’s cabinet made the rounds in Minot on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette joined Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, as well as Gov. Doug Burgum for a tour of the nuclear missions at Minot Air Force Base.

Great visit to @TeamMinot today to highlight efforts by @ENERGY under the leadership of @SecBrouillette to modernize the nuclear program operated by an outstanding team of 3,000+ men & women. Thanks to the Secretary for touring Minot AFB and Sen. Hoeven & Sen. Cramer for hosting. pic.twitter.com/wSgHdhwfzB — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) September 1, 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 1, marked the 18th time a cabinet member has visited the base since President Donald Trump took office, according to the Governor.

The Department of Energy is tasked with maintaining and modernizing the country’s supply of nuclear weapons.

“And that sounds very simple, but it’s very important for us to manage it in such a way that they have everything that they need, every second of every day. So that’s my primary responsibility as Secretary of Energy,” Brouillette said.

After touring the base, Brouillette took part in round-table discussions on coal, oil and gas.

The discussion on coal and electricity built on Hoeven’s efforts to better leverage the 45Q tax credit to get it implemented in a manner to make carbon capture, utilization and storage projects more commercially viable.

Brouillette stated it’s the efforts North Dakota is putting in that’s helping generate Americas growth.

“It’s the people that we met with today that have made America the number one energy producer in the world. It’s the people who’ve sat in that room who have produced the products that we have sold around the world and have made us now a net energy exporter,” Brouillette said.

As for oil and natural gas discussion, Hoeven stated that he’s worked closely with Brouillette and other administration officials prior to Tuesday evening to support the nation’s oil and gas producers, including ending the global oil price war and providing stability to energy markets.

Brouillette says he’s taken a lot away from the discussions that will help him moving forward.

“I thank the producers, I thank everyone who sat through these conversations today. It helped educate me about the importance of making sure that this industry goes beyond this pandemic and comes out on the other side, perhaps even stronger than it was pre-pandemic,” Brouillette said.