USDA and Great Plains Food Bank team up to bring fresh produce to ND

The Great Plains Food Bank will be all over the state of North Dakota and western Minnesota this month to distribute fresh produce through a new program.

It’s the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Several semi truckloads of food are sent to all five reservations in North Dakota and the 11 major cities in our state with the help of COVID care.
Roughly 180 households were served in the first 17 minutes on their first distribution in Bismarck this week. At the end of the day, they moved 1,400 boxes of food.

“We are also looking to partner with our food pantries near those larger cities to have them come in and pick up food to take back to their communities,” said Rachel Monge, Great Plains Food Bank.

Monge says this is a temporary program that is completely free to any household.

