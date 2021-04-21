USDA extends school meal flexibilities for North Dakota students through June 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says it will provide meals to all students nationwide at no cost and extend flexibilities on sodium, whole grains and milk through June 2022.

“The flexibilities announced by USDA today will help schools in North Dakota provide meals to all students at no cost and ensure children have access to healthy and nutritious meals to help them focus on their school work,” said Senator John Hoeven, Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

In addition to meals provided at no cost, the USDA also extended key flexibilities regarding sodium, whole grains, and milk so that school nutrition professionals are able to continue to provide quality meals that fit the needs of students.

Further, the USDA extended meal pattern flexibility by permitting curbside meal pick-up services for distance learners as well as ensuring flexibility for students learning in-person through the 2021-2022 school year.