USDA extends summer meal program allowing students free meals for the remainder of the year

Students across the state will receive free meals, thanks to the USDA.

Monday, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announced an extension of its summer meal program for schools under the USDA program.

This allows all students to eat free breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the calendar year, despite if they’re in-person, distant or hybrid learning.

KX News spoke with the Williston Public Schools District One Food Services Director who says this couldn’t have happened at a better time.

“I think that our students really appreciate it, the parents really appreciate it as many have lost their jobs at a time when things are so uncertain, so it’s nice to not have to worry about having to pay for breakfast or lunches during this time,” Lynelle Johnson said.

Johnson says parents in the District One school system may continue filling out free and reduced applications to ensure their status will remain in January of 2021.