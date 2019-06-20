USDA gives farmers early access to ‘prevent plant’ acreage

Due to flooding and excessive spring rains, the USDA is allowing farmers who planted cover crops on “prevent plant” acres to hay, graze or chop those fields early this year.

Instead of waiting until November 1, farmers can start on those fields on September 1 and still maintain their eligibility for their full 2019 “prevent plant” reimbursement.

“We recognize farmers were greatly impacted by some of the unprecedented flooding and excessive rain this spring, and we made this one-year adjustment to help farmers with the tough decisions they are facing this year,” said Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey.

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency has also determined that silage, haylage and baleage should be treated in the same manner as haying and grazing for this year. Producers can hay, graze or cut cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage on prevented plant acres on or after September 1 and still maintain eligibility for their full 2019 prevented planting indemnity.

“These adjustments have been made for 2019 only,” said RMA Administrator Martin Barbre. “RMA will evaluate the prudence of a permanent adjustment moving forward.”