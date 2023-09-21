BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fall Used Book Sale is being hosted by the Friends of the Bismarck Public Library once again.

According to a news release, the sale is happening in the library’s meeting rooms from October 5-7.

There will be thousands of used books for sale for $1 per pound. Also available for purchase are CDs, DVDs, games, puzzles, and other items that will be priced separately.

On Saturday, October 7, everything will be sold for $3 a bag.

All the proceeds will be funding special purchases and/or projects at the library.

Here are the sale hours:

Thursday, October 5: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, October 6: 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 7: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.