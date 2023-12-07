BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier this year, the United States Postal Service announced they were looking at modernizing the Bismarck Processing and Distribution Center.

Now, we’re hearing about their initial decision for the space.

USPS held an informational meeting at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, announcing that they’ll be downsizing the Bismarck Postal Center to a Local Processing Center.

This means that all packages from around the state will be processed through Fargo, which will become a Regional Processing and Distribution Center.

USPS says this move will save them $660,000-$880,000 a year.

“We expect the new LPC to have minimal changes to customer service,” shared Kathy Hand, the senior division director for the Midwest area. “In fact, retail and other services currently available will remain unchanged. A local postmark will continue to be available at retail locations in your community.”

“We do not anticipate any changes to residential or business time of delivery, business mail entry, post offices, stations, branches, will remain unchanged. Delivery services are also expected to remain unchanged in most cases,” added Hand.

However, there were many concerns raised by the public about the downsizing of the Bismarck operation — many spoke of the system’s current inefficiencies, some saying they don’t receive any mail for weeks on end.

One concerned citizen says rerouting packages through Fargo could be a matter of life or death.

“You could just have a gust of wind blowing snow, and it closes I-94 — you could have a gust of wind blowing snow, and it closes 83,” she shared. “So, if packages — which will include medications or anything other than just a bill — are getting routed all the way to Fargo — from Dickinson to Fargo to Bowman — and I-94 closes, someone’s going to die.”

The decisions that USPS has made are all preliminary, meaning you still have time to make your opinion heard.

If you’d like to share your opinion, you can click the link here. Comments will be accepted until December 21.